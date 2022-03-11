Maize flour

Higher flour prices loom over new cereals cess

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KRA said the market cess will be levied on cereals delivered at various millers’ premises in the capital city.
  • Official records show that more than 90 per cent of the maize processed in Nairobi comes from the Rift Valley grain basket.

Kenyans should brace themselves for higher food prices as the taxman and city authorities move to levy cess on cereals delivered to millers around the city.  

