What will the poor eat now?

surging food prices

With the surging food prices, a majority of Kenyans are already living just a shock away from extreme poverty.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

Since 2014, Mr Stephen Mutunga, a resident of Kabiria, Dagoretti, has headed to his ‘kibanda’ eatery near Prestige Mall, Nairobi, to toil for his family of four.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.