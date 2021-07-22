Bakers cut bread prices on competition from supermarket bakeries

Bread at supermarket

A customer shops for bread at a supermarket in Nairobi.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Gerald Andae

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The price of bread in the in-store bakeries has been cheaper by an average Sh5 since April. 

Bakers have sliced bread prices by Sh5 on the stiff competition by supermarket in-store bakeries, hurting their profit margins in the wake of the prevailing high global cost of wheat.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.