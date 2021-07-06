Cooking gas
Dennis Onsongo I Nation Media Group

Business

Prime

Kenyans hit hard as prices of food and gas shoot up 

By  Brian Ambani

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Families also grappling with an increase in the cost of cooking oil as a result of rising palm oil prices.
  • Taxman will now raid internet service providers and mobile phone companies for additional taxes.

On a chilly Monday morning, Jane Wangui is cooking chapati in the busy Gikomba market, which she sells at Sh10 each to the thousands of traders and shoppers who throng the market.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME Tough times as cost of meals shoots up

  2. PRIME Naivas continues rapid expansion

  3. PRIME A bag for all seasons

  4. Nairobi Hospital ex-CEO loses bid to get board chair jailed

  5. Shot in Kenya: Looking for stock photographs that tell your Kenyan company’s story?

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.