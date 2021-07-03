Airtime and gas taxes begin to bite

Consumers to pay more to access cooking gas, talk on phone and borrow using their mobile phones.

  • Cooking gas prices have increased following the adoption of 16 per cent VAT.
  • Telcos have similarly raised the cost of airtime.

The pain of new taxes to fund the Sh3.6 trillion budget has started to be felt by Kenyans after President Uhuru Kenyatta assented to the Finance Bill, 2021, which has introduced new levies on airtime and betting.

