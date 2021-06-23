Ukur Yatani
MPs shoot down Yatani’s taxes on unga, boda bodas

By  Samwel Owino  &  Peter Mburu

What you need to know:

  • Proposed amendments intend to cushion the poor facing hard times amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
  • Move is likely to set the Legislature and the Executive on a collision course.

Members of Parliament have shot down a raft of new taxes proposed by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani, setting the Legislature on a collision course with the Executive, which is hard pressed to finance the Sh3.6 trillion national budget. 

