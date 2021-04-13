Bread prices rise on higher wheat costs

A bread vendor on Kisumu-Busia highway

A bread vendor on Kisumu-Busia highway.

Photo credit: Tom Otieno | Nation Media Group

By  Gerald Andae

Business Reporter

Nation Media Group

The cost of bread has gone up again by between Sh5 and Sh8 as bakers make a fresh attempt to pass the additional cost in price of wheat to consumers.

Editor's picks

More from Business

  1. PRIME Bank caught up in insurance firm’s Sh400m land dispute

  2. PRIME Why honesty does not always pay

  3. Bread prices go up again

  4. PRIME Eldoret airport remains under-utilised

  5. Kenya’s hospitality industry struggling under lockdown

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.