Kenya’s hospitality industry gasps for breath under current lockdown

Shella Island

A luxurious hotel within Lamu’s Shella Island. The hotel and tourism industry has been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic recording over 90 percent margin decline of sales.

Photo credit: Kalume Kazungu | Nation Media Group

By  Ritesh Barot

Business & Financial Analyst

What you need to know:

  • Most hotels across Kenya have resorted to partially closing down sections and staff layoffs.
  • As at January 2021, an estimate by Kenya’s hoteliers said the country had lost over Sh150 billion in tourism revenues.

Kenya has time and again proven to be a resilient economy. Last year, we witnessed locust invasions, heavy rains, floods followed by an absence of rains in agrarian lands.

