Local tourism suffers as revellers stay away

Uhuru Park Easter

A family takes a boat ride in Uhuru Park during Easter weekend on April 3, 2021  
 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Kalume Kazungu  &  Charles Lwanga

Major towns and cities were virtually empty yesterday as people continued to observe public health guidelines against Covid-19. Many small businesses and hotels, which traditionally take advantage of the Easter season to make quick cash, recorded minimal business, highlighting in painful detail the effects of restrictions on Kenya’s nascent economy.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Woman bites off police officer's ear

  2. Woman arrested over husband's tragic death

  3. Militias behind most civilian killings in S.Sudan

  4. Covid update: 911 new cases reported

  5. NMS hospitals attend to 16,000 patients in one month

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.