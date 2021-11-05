Who left the Nairobi oven on and ran away with the keys?

Nairobians

Nairobians going on with their businesses along Luthuli Avenue in this photo taken on January 5, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • Everyone agrees our planet needs to be saved from the iron grip of human beings.
  • At how many conferences have we made lofty promises we weren’t keen to keep?

The whole world is in Glasgow speaking English through the nose and helping Jesus save the planet. Those who don’t have money for flight tickets have been asked to pay attention, because if their children fail environmental studies exams they shouldn’t go to social media to tell us how they’re model parents.

