Dear youth, democracy is not manna, enlist to vote

Voter registration

IEBC clerks register students during the launch of voter listing of college students at UoN Towers at the University of Nairobi on October 13, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • The youth of this country have been on the government’s neck demanding recognition, employment and paid internships.
  • We have lost count on the number of times the youth have gone on TV and reminded us that they’re the majority in this country.

The electoral commission is begging the youth to register to vote, you’d think we’re living in the end times. The IEBC says that our young people are yet to report to their nearest voter registration centre, one week after President Uhuru Kenyatta instructed the police to let them stagger back home past 10pm.

