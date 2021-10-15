Nick, to be president of dead talent, go work in a mortuary

Nick Mwendwa

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa during the unveiling of the national team's new partner on October 9, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • Had you not been the fellow in charge of coaching in Kenya, we would’ve raised funds to take you for training on how to talk less and do more.
  • If fans wanted a running mouth as head of football, we would’ve instructed the delegates to install the leader of water taps.

Dear Nick Mwendwa,

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.