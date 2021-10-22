If you are still alive, then search for no other hero

Mashujaa Day

Mbeere dancers entertain guests during Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Wang'uru Stadium in Kirinyaga County on October 20, 2021. 

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

What you need to know:

  • We negotiated with Covid-19 to spare our loved ones, without much success.
  • We watched politicians get all the pampering, as children walked around in leaking diapers.

This week, media houses scrambled and partitioned reporters to the five corners of this country to collect views on the identity of Kenya’s foremost hero to mark Mashujaa Day. Most of those who agreed to address the media had scores to settle with their history teachers. There was a certain emphasis on clearing the air that, contrary to popular belief, history students don’t have cold heads after all.

