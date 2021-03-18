When the best are jailed or killed

Former NMG editorial director Joseph Odindo (centre) confers with Konrad Adenauer Stiftung Media Director Christoph Plate (left) and Somali Journalists Syndicate Secretary General Abdalle Ahmed Mumin during the book launch at the Trademark Hotel on March 16, 2021. 

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • Reading Hounded, one sees something strange about journalism in most of Africa.
  • Journalism is perhaps, the only profession where doing it to perfection is likely to get you in trouble if you are lucky or killed.

On Tuesday, a book edited by former Nation Media Group editorial director Joseph Odindo, Hounded: African Journalists in Exile, was launched in Nairobi. It tells the disturbing story of 16 journalists from 16 African countries who fled persecution, and some the threat of death, in the past 25 years. 

