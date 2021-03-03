Covid revealed magic of schools

Kilimani Primary School

Kilimani Primary School Grade 4 pupils studying in class in this picture taken on January 4, 2021 when schools reopened across the country.

Photo credit: Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • A few days ago, there was a truly remarkable story about Serene Haven, a private school in Nyeri, central Kenya.
  • Serene Haven opened its doors in January as Kenya’s first private school for pregnant teenagers and teen mothers.

As of the writing of this column on Tuesday evening, there were reports that the aeroplane carrying Kenya’s first Covid-19 vaccine batch “was on the way”. If all went to plan, the one million Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccines should be in town now and, with it, a path out of the pandemic nightmare will open for yet another country.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Jaindi Kisero: For cheap power, change model

  2. Njeri Rugene: Thumbs-up to Narok as county leaders protect girls from vices

  3. Macharia Gaitho: Ruto shouldn’t sit on BBI fence

  4. Kaltum Guyo: Folly of using loans for bribery

  5. Sam Wambugu: Social media injecting doubt about vaccine

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.