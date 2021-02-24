BBI battle and the art of the steal

Junet Mohamed

Building Bridges Initiative Secretariat Co-chair Junet Mohamed leads MPs in addressing journalists at BBI Secretariat in Nairobi on February 24,2021 where they thanked County Assemblies throughout the country for passing the BBI bill.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • Critics say the BBI champions have given or promised groceries to members of the county assembly.
  • However, looking back just four months ago, stomachs alone cannot explain the seeming sea change over BBI that we are witnessing.

On so-called “Super Tuesday”, several devolved Kenyan county assemblies approved the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) Bill, bringing the number that have done so nearly to nearly 40.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Charles Onyango-Obbo: BBI battle and the art of the steal

  2. Kaltum Guyo: Fly-by tenders prove system rot

  3. Macharia Gaitho: EACC playing into Ruto’s hands

  4. PRIME Makau Mutua: DP Ruto is a Trump fascimile

  5. Gerry Loughran: Golden oldies show the way when it comes to helping others

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.