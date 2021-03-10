It’s East African food fight season

Maize imports

Cargo trucks from Tanzania ferrying tonnes of maize await offloading outside a Mombasa-based miller’s factory September 13, 2020. Kenya imports most of its maize from Tanzania annually to plug a local shortage.


Photo credit: Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • It’s telling the kind of products we fight over.
  • These food fights make a mockery of the East African common market.

It’s time for the quarterly East African food fight, with Kenya announcing that it had added maize on the list of exports from Uganda and Tanzania that are banned from its market.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.