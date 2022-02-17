When demons take the blame for a journalist’s typographical errors

Paul Gicheru

Kenyan lawyer Paul Gicheru when he made his first appearance before the ICC on November 6, 2020, before Judge Reine Adélaïde Sophie Alapini-Gansou.

Photo credit: Pool | AFP

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • The story that fell through the cracks and left many readers disappointed was, however, published online.
  • It was also printed the following day but with a slightly different headline.

One reader said it was sabotage. The story of lawyer Paul Gicheru on trial at the International Criminal Court (ICC) was promoted on the front page of the Daily Nation

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.