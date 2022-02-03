Reader’s guide on live TV coverage of political campaigns and funerals

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta with Musalia Mudavadi and his family during the funeral service of Mama Hannah Atsianzale Mudavadi at Mululu Village in Vihiga County. Also present was former PM Raila Odinga (right).

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • Live TV coverage of political rallies occurs in real-time, as events happen.
  • For live TV coverage, the only ‘editing’ done is in the camera movements.

Televised funerals in Kenya can become campaign platforms, sending hot political messages far and wide. We were dramatically reminded of this phenomenon during the funeral of Mama Hannah, Musalia Mudavadi’s mother, on January 9, last year, where some loudmouthed politicians urged President Uhuru Kenyatta to “crack the whip”. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.