Everybody has a right to name that is correctly spelt and pronounced

Last week, Mr Githuku Mungai, a Nation reader who goes through the newspaper with a fine toothcomb, wrote to ask: What’s the real name of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman? Is it Johnson Muthama, Johnston Muthama or Johnstone Muthama?

And while we’re at it, I might add, is Supreme Court Judge Smokin Wanjala the same person as Smoking Wanjala? Is Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah the same person as Kimani Ichungwa? Is Narok Governor Samuel Tunai the same person as Samwel Tunai?

Is Dagoretti, in Nairobi County, the same place as Dagoreti? Is Thindigua, in Kiambu, the same place as Thindigwa? Is Msambweni, in Kwale, the same as Musambweni?

I could go on and on with names of people and places that are often spelt inaccurately in the media. In the case of Mr Muthama, the former Machakos senator’s first name has been misspelt hundreds of times. But why do mistakes like these occur with such high frequency?

Correct spelling

Most of the time, it’s because journalists assume that they know the correct spelling and don’t see the need to counter-check. So, for example, a journalist will nonchalantly write “Enock” as the first name of Kitui Senator Enoch Wambua.

Another reason is that journalists tend to spell names the way they pronounce them. Consequently, they refer to the Bomet senator as Christopher Langat, instead of Christopher Lang’at.

Sometimes, even when they pronounce the name right they will leave out an accent mark that is placed next to a letter in a name to indicate a particular pronunciation or stress. For example, they will write Justice Njoki Ndungu instead of Njoki Ndung’u. Without an accent mark, a name can convey unintended meanings. For example, without the accent mark in “Ndung’u” ,the name becomes Ndungu (“the fat one” in Kikuyu). That’s not the name of the judge.

Add or drop

At other times, journalists add or drop certain letters from a name. For example, they write the name of the Rarieda MP as Otiende Amolo instead of Otiende Amollo.

Place names suffer the same fate. The name of County 006, for example, is written as Taita-Tavetta, instead of Taita-Taveta.

Dropping letters from a name can lead to absurdities or misidentification. One such misidentification is dropping the “h” in the first name of the British politician Theresa May, who served as prime minister from 2016 to 2019. A search shows the Nation drops the “h” from time to time and refers to her as Teresa May over 100 times. Teresa May is a British porn artist.

When on January 27, 2017 the White House sent press notes to journalists ahead of a press conference to be addressed by President Donald Trump and Theresa May, her name was also misspelt as “Teresa May” three times. The British press reacted with screaming headlines. “White House confuses Theresa May’s name with PORN STAR in embarrassing gaffe ahead of historic Donald Trump meeting,” the Daily Mirror said.

But let’s return to Mr Muthama. Last month, he published an opinion piece in which he calls himself Johnson Muthama (“Bottom-up economic model and lesson from Chinese bamboo tree”—Saturday Nation, January 29, 2022). So, Johnson is, arguably, his correct first name.

A search of “Johnson Muthama” in Nation stories brings up 577 results. A search for “Johnstone Muthama” returns 539 results. A search of “Johnston Muthama” comes up with 78 results. This means the Nation has been misspelling his name most of the time.

Again, let’s ask the question: Why do mistakes like these occur with such high frequency? Why do journalists mess up the names of the people they write about? The reasons given earlier boil down to this: Lack of attention to detail and a bad habit of not counter-checking.

However, the habit is correctable. Nation editors are acutely aware of the problem. “We’ve had that debate in the newsroom for years,” one editor told me. “I think mispronouncing or misspelling someone’s name is insulting and should be avoided.”

Misspelling names shouldn’t be tolerated, he said while suggesting that reporters and editors should directly enquire from a person whose name is confusing or unclear—as in the case of Mr Muthama.

“Why doesn’t somebody just ask him to clarify his name? Don’t reporters ask for calling cards anymore?” he asked rhetorically.