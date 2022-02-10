Everybody has a right to name that is correctly spelt and pronounced

UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama

UDA Chairman Johnson Muthama. His name has been misspelt as Johnston and Johnstone.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • At other times, journalists add or drop certain letters from a name.
  • Reporters and editors should directly enquire from a person whose name is confusing or unclear

Last week, Mr Githuku Mungai, a Nation reader who goes through the newspaper with a fine toothcomb, wrote to ask: What’s the real name of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman? Is it Johnson Muthama, Johnston Muthama or Johnstone Muthama?

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.