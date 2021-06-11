We must reject all attempts to erode power and dignity of the people

President Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta and Chief Justice Martha Koome (second right)] with Judges of the Court of Appeal at State House, Nairobi during the swearing-in ceremony of recently gazetted Judges. On the right is  Chief registrar of the Judiciary, Anne Amadi. PSCU

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • If Kenya is a republic, it follows that public participation as an institution is superior to other deliberative assemblies.
  • The people must have ample opportunity to exercise their power at all times.

A horrific disaster recently unfolded before the Constitutional Court. Our worst fear – that our most influential potentates have neither the will nor ability to function within the framework of the Constitution – came to pass. 

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Magesha Ngwiri: Hustler narrative a crude myth

  2. Eric Ngéno: We must reject all attempts to erode power and dignity of the people

  3. Gabriel Oguda: Uhuru should say sorry to Kisumu and its environs

  4. Njoki Chege: Influencers should be paid for work done 

  5. Mutuma Mathiu: To prosper, look beyond the shore

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.