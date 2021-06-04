The people are sovereign and cartelsare their mortal enemies

tomatoes

Traders sell tomatoes at Muthurwa Market, Nairobi. Kenya’s politics, like farming, were captive to middlemen, but the 2010 Constitution ejected them. They have since been working to restore their lavish privileges.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

 If you suffer even a tangential connection with farming in Kenya, you must be deeply attuned to the endless grief of that sainted community. Throughout Kenya, farmers bristle with angst over the torment of punitive government regulation and taxation on one hand, and vicious exploitation under monopolistic market structures on the other.

