Kenyatta and Kibaki did it; Ndii is right to call for past graft amnesty

David Ndii

Kenyan economist Dr. David Ndii speaking during the Linda Katiba campaign launch at Serena Hotel, Nairobi on February 2, 2021.

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

  • Jomo Kenyatta was seen as betraying the cause of the freedom struggle by cosying up to the tyrannical beberu
  • According to Ndii, we cannot meaningfully confront a resolute behemoth with hollow, anemic, under-resourced institutions; we will lose badly.

The most stunning reversal in our independence struggle has to be Jomo Kenyatta’s address to white settlers in Nakuru. The colonialists were worried that a man who had served time for leading the lethal Mau Mau was taking over as the leader of the new republic.

