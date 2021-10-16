Wandering MPs affirm where their true loyalty lies

Parliament Building

The Parliament Building in Nairobi.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • It may be surprising to some why an MP for a constituency at the Coast should follow a presidential candidate campaigning in Turkana County.
  • It must be said repeatedly by the MPs that the Government has criminally mismanaged the resources it collects from taxpayers.

The Daily Nation on Friday pilloried Members of Parliament for their astonishing sense of priorities after a staggering 269 missed debate on what is easily the most publicly supported report in the House this year: the report by the Finance and Planning Committee that proposes to reduce tax on fuel. Apparently, most of those absent had accompanied presidential hopefuls William Ruto and Raila Odinga on their campaign travels.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.