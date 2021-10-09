Killer drought fails to dampen political partying

Drought

A woman inspects the carcasses of her livestock at Sokoke village, Ganze Sub County on September 27, 2021. 

Photo credit: Maureen Ongala | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • Residents of Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Samburu, Turkana, Marsabit and Baringo are living through hell.
  • There is no water and women have to walk as far as seven kilometres in search of it.

Although President Uhuru Kenyatta recently declared the drought currently ravaging several counties a national disaster, one cannot guess from the general demeanour of most Kenyans, and certainly not that of our leading politicians, that there is an emergency. Seems that if it is not directly affecting you, then it does not exist.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.