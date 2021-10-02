Finally, no shame in tribe as key political leverage

Raila Odinga

ODM party leader Raila Odinga addresses delegates at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi on September 28, 2021 during a luncheon with Mount Kenya Foundation business and professional elites.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Tom Mshindi

Former Chief Editor of the Nation Group

What you need to know:

  • The Kikuyu and the Luo have always had a strong sense of identity, but now the others are cementing theirs.
  • The Maa community have recently hosted Mr Odinga and Mr Ruto and made clear that their support was conditional.

The picture last week of presidential hopeful Raila Odinga being carpeted by rich members of the Mt Kenya Foundation in what essentially was a trade-off interview in which an influential segment of the Kikuyu tribe placed demands they wanted accepted before they commit to support Mr Odinga’s candidacy confirms to me that Kenya’s brand of tribal politics has matured enough for it to be played out in the open.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.