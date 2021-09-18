Tom Mshindi: Bishops should let split couple be and preach fair polls

Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta (left) with his deputy at State House, Nairobi.


Photo credit: File

Our always well-intentioned Catholic bishops want to direct their charm at the unhappy couple in the Presidency and reconcile President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, Dr William Ruto.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.