The Mwende Mwinzi vendetta

Mwende Mwinzi

Mwende Mwinzi when she appeared before the National Assembly Committee on Defense and Foreign Relations on May 28, 2019 for vetting after being nominated for the position of Kenya's ambassador to South Korea.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

 I often wonder what MPs and state functionaries are smoking. It must be strong stuff, whatever it is. Either that, or the most senior potentates in the state can’t think their way out of a paper bag. Maybe it’s because they are simply petty and “small” people. I know it’s a Sunday and I should be magnanimous. But I am pissed off. Once again, the National Assembly has published a doozy – a stinker – of a bill.

