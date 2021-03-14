Tanzania siege mentality on Covid worrying

Tanzanian President John Magufuli. 

Photo credit: File | AP

By  Otieno Otieno

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Magufuli’s Covid-19 denialism has unfortunately made his country looked at as a global pandemic pariah.
  • The ruling elite in Tanzania are needlessly displaying siege mentality that can only make the situation worse.

It is painful to see Tanzania being put on the same list as North Korea and Turkmenistan in reports of countries that aren’t reporting coronavirus cases.

