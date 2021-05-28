Story of girl rowing pregnant mother to health centre is horrific, not heroic 

Judith Anyango Akala and Virginia Aoko

Virginia Aoko and her mother, Ms Judith Anyango Akala. The Standard Seven girl saved her mother’s life by taking her to hospital at night.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Oneya

Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • It’s only a broken system that considers a heartbroken, traumatised child a hero. 
  • Her courage notwithstanding, no child should be rowing their mother anywhere at 3 am.

It was difficult for me to accept the hero label in the story of a child with unquenchable determination who rowed her heavily pregnant mother to the hospital at 3am a week ago.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Magesha Ngwiri: Why Muturi must watch out 

  2. Eric Ng'eno: Jubilee’s tragic fall from solemn covenant to hollow, sinking shell

  3. Gabriel Oguda: We were promised a stadium, we got a huge charcoal yard

  4. Faith Oneya: Story of girl rowing pregnant mother to health centre is horrific, not heroic 

  5. Njoki Chege: Bigger picture emerged from Koome’s fete 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.