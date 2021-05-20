Judith Anyango Akala and Virginia Aoko
Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Heroic girl rowed pregnant mother across Lake Victoria at 3am to hospital

logo

By  Benson Amadala

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The children’s father had joined other villagers on a fishing expedition earlier in the night. 
  • Aoko had figured out that a time would come when she’d need the skills.

“Oh no! Not again!” 12-year-old Virginia Aoko said silently to herself when her mother, Judith Anyango Akala, woke her up at 3am on Tuesday.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Covid-19: Kenya records 494 new cases, 5 deaths

  2. WHO: Vaccines work against Covid variants

  3. Jubilee accepts defeat in Bonchari, Juja and Rurii mini-polls

  4. Kenya receives first ship at new Lamu port

  5. My husband was not insane, says Mengi's widow

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.