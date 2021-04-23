State has abdicated its roles to an already brutalised and tired citizen

Thika Road, curfew

Police officers at a roadblock on Thika Road, Nairobi, on Monday during an operation to arrest those flouting curfew rules. 


Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

 A week ago, city commuters collided with the stout menace of government resolve as the Thika superhighway was converted into a sprawling detention cell for curfew-breakers.

