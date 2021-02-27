Social media injecting doubt about vaccine

social media, Facebook, twitter, Instagram

A woman holds a smart phone with the icons for the social networking apps Facebook, Instagram and others seen on the screen in Moscow in 2018. 

Photo credit: Kirill Kudryavtsev | AFP

By  Sam wambugu

Informatician

What you need to know:

  • Anti-vaccine books now top the search list on Amazon and other online bookstores.
  • Experts agree that without vaccinating a critical mass of people, no one is fully protected.

Covid-19 vaccines, now starting to come to Africa, are a shimmer of light at the end of a dark tunnel. This week, Ghana was the first country in Africa to get a vaccine consignment from a consortium led by the World Health Organization.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.