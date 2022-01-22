Raila faces a classic ‘Simpatico trap’ in picking a running mate

ODM leader Raila Odinga

ODM leader Raila Odinga, the presidential nominee for Azimio la Umoja Movement.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

“My country has in its wisdom contrived for me the most insignificant office that ever the invention of man contrived or his imagination conceived.”

