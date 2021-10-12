Public debt details sorely lacking

Public debt

The Parliamentary Budget Office  has raised alarm over the Sh1.17 trillion public debt servicing.

Photo credit: File

By  Jaindi Kisero

A former Nation Media Group Managing Editor for Business and Economic Affairs.

When it comes to standards of disclosure and transparency in reporting and recording our external debts, the famous expression about ‘known and unknown knowns’ by the former US Secretary of State Donald Rumsfeld immediately come to mind.

