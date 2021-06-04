Please send the lift down for other women

Kellen Eileen Kariuki

Kellen Eileen Kariuki .

Photo credit: Pool

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

 This week, Kellen Eileen Kariuki was appointed chairperson of the Standard Chartered Bank Kenya board. This is the second “big appointment” in corporate Kenya after Flora Mutahi’s appointment as the first ever female board chair of the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa).

