Of trips to Uganda and dirty money claims

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi, lawyer Cliff Ombeta

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and lawyer Cliff Ombeta address the media at the Anti-Terror Police Unit headquarters along Ngong Road in Nairobi, where Harun Aydin was taken after arriving from Uganda on August 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Sile Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

What you need to know:

  • What was the Deputy President going to do in Uganda on August 2 before he got stopped?
  • Ruto himself explained his mission was partly to commission the vaccine plant, among other things. 

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi talks more than he should. He’s an insider in the Deputy President William Ruto’s Nandi home team, and that tells you a lot about many things. After the DP and his “investment” entourage – which Sudi was part of (in what capacity I don’t know) – was blocked at Wilson airport from flying to Uganda, the MP called a press conference and angrily spoke his mind. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.