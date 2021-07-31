Is the voice of the people the voice of God?

William Ruto

Deputy President William Ruto (centre) with  some Mt Kenya leaders at Engineer, in Nyandarua County, on February 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Cheboite Kigen | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

What you need to know:

  • William Ruto did not gain traction in Kikuyuland because he has a magic quality, though he creates that impression.
  • What happened was that he basically took advantage of the fallout in the Mountain of Uhuru's embrace of Raila as his heir-apparent. 

'The Voice of the People is the Voice of God.’

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.