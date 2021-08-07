Will the new One Kenya Alliance hack it?

One Kenya Alliance

One Kenya Alliance leaders (from left) Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper Party), Senator Gideon Moi (Kanu) and Senator Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya).

Photo credit: Pool

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

What you need to know:

  • ANC's Musalia Mudavadi had been the most outspoken about dissolving Nasa.
  • Wiper's Kalonzo Musyoka, for his part, seemed somewhat less enthusiastic about killing the coalition.

Last Tuesday, the Amani National Congress (ANC), Wiper and Ford Kenya parties formalised their withdrawal from the Nasa coalition and officially launched the One Kenya Alliance (OKA).

