MP could be lined up for racketeering charges

Rigathi Gachagua

Mathira Member of Parliament Rigathi Gachagua during an interview at his home in Nairobi on April 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

Writes a weekly column for the Sunday Nation

What you need to know:

  • The MP claims the outcome of the Kiambaa by-election prompted government to let loose the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on him. 
  • It's quite disconcerting that people in the DP's entourage have a particular propensity for falling victim to criminal – and especially anti-corruption – laws. 

It is the norm when a prominent person is arrested, he has to look for a scapegoat. In Mathira MP Rigathi Gachagua's case, it is his association with Deputy President William Ruto. In this instance the DP is not quite the scapegoat.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.