Mentorship key to gender parity in newsrooms

Graduates

Nation Media staff Caroline Waswa, Faith Nyamai and Angela Oketch were among the more than 10,000 students who graduated from various public universities on December 17, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • Young women make up most of the journalism and communication graduates.
  • But the higher you go in the media, the fewer women you are likely to encounter.

When the Thomson Foundation requested that I come on board as one of the mentors in the inaugural Bettina Fund-Women in Leadership programme aimed at empowering media in Kenya, I was a little anxious because I was not sure of what to say to a pair of brilliant mentees with high expectations. I was also excited that finally, we had a structured mentorship programme to support women journalists.

