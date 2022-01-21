Young audiences the next media battleground 

Social media apps

To attract younger audiences, media houses must not be afraid to experiment with video and visual-heavy platforms like YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. 
 

Photo credit: Shutterstock

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • The media should cover both traditional and unconventional topics that highlight the real-world problems that Kenyan youth face.

As the subscription-based business models take shape in Kenya’s media industry, the next battleground will be the younger audiences. With the physical and digital infrastructure in place and as new talent settles in, the battle for Kenya’s ‘under 35s’ will go full throttle as newsrooms put their best content forward to woo this demographic.

