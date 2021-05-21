Let’s not forget the grit behind Koome’s glam

It is official, Justice Martha Karambu Koome is the new Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya, becoming the first woman to serve in the position.

In a publicised, high-stakes interview peppered with sobering reflections and light moments, Justice Koome beat nine worthy colleagues to become the head of Kenya’s Judiciary.

Amid the excitement around this historic appointment, speculations about her agenda and attempts to discredit her based on her university academic performance nearly 35 years ago (a massive fool’s errand, by the way), we must not forget the real story here.

The real story about Justice Koome should not be limited to her being a woman of firsts, but the story of a young girl from Kithiu who, in spite of a very humble background, excelled to become one the most powerful Kenyans.

When it comes to these “heavy hitters” as my friend likes to describe intelligent and successful women, I try hard to look beyond the glam and glitz and focus on their true self.

It is easy to get caught up in the razzmatazz of “first woman Chief Justice”, the spotlight, the history she made and the trappings of a high-profile job. Whether it is President Obama or Vice-President Kamala Harris or Nelson Mandela, many of us focus on the finished product – what we see at face value – without really reflecting on the backgrounds of these individuals with aim of understanding their key influences and journeys.

Greatest lesson we learn

And so today I choose to focus on that young girl, born in a polygamous set up in Kithiu, Meru County. The eighth born of her mother among 18 children. Her mother, a peasant farmer, would pass down the values of hard work and conscientiousness, which in Justice Koome’s own words “grounded” her, making her the person she is today.

I think about the many unglamorous years, 33 in total, of work she put in since she was admitted to the bar as an advocate of the High Court in 1986, and later when she started her law firm in 1993.

This is the story of a young woman’s struggle in a cut-throat profession, trying to carve her place as a fierce defender of human and gender rights. The story of a mother juggling family responsibilities while playing her part in the second liberation while establishing herself as an expert on family law and the welfare of children.

The point I am trying to make here is the appreciation of the fact that these things – these wonderful, history-making, glass-ceiling-shattering achievements – take a lot of time. Hours of back-breaking, soul-crushing hard work, ignoring a raft of naysayers and powering through difficult moments in which she would have been forgiven if she chose to give up and walk away.

Only she stuck to it and kept the faith. This is the greatest lesson we learn from Justice Koome, whether she was your favourite candidate or otherwise.

Viva, CJ Martha Koome! We celebrate you.