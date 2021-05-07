How to make journalism love us back 

World Press Freedom Day

Bishop Dominic Kimengich (left) of Eldoret Catholic Diocese at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Cathedral in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County during flagging off a procession of journalists marking the World Press Freedom Day on May 03, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • On the global pandemic, we often forget that journalists too are victims of Covid-19.
  • Many have contracted the disease and some even died of the virus.

This year’s World Press Freedom Day, usually observed on May 3, comes at a tough time when journalism is facing quintet of converging crises: a global pandemic, a struggling business model, disinformation, mental health crisis amongst journalists and declining safety and security of journalists.

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Magesha Ngwiri: Sossion, give teachers a break 

  2. Eric Ngéno: Kenyatta and Kibaki did it; Ndii is right to call for past graft amnesty

  3. Gabriel Oguda: Free our ARVs before they start giving birth to fungi

  4. Faith Oneya: Let police love each other, we can deal with violence in another way 

  5. Njoki Chege: How to make journalism love us back 

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.