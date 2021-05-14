Grades are not a measure of success in life 

Light Academy

Light Academy Nairobi students and teachers celebrate with Edwin Kinyanjui Kamanda (in black right), who scored an A of 82 points, and Abraham Odhiambo Ouma who scored an A of 84 points in the 2020 Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in this photo taken on May 11, 2021. 

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • Out of the 747,161 students who sat the 2020 KCSE exam, only 143,000 students scored a C+ and above.
  • I don’t know the origin of this notion that a C+ and above is the foundation for a successful life. 

It is that time of the year again when KCSE exam results are announced to anxious students and even more anxious parents.

