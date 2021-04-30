Ode to a mentor, model teacher and great man

This week, we said goodbye to a great man, pioneer and trailblazer. Joseph Mirichu Nderitu was not only a social entrepreneur who impacted many, but also a towering example of the power of hard work, selflessness and resilience – the true Kenyan spirit.

My earliest memories of Mirichu, the co-founder and director of my alma mater, Josnah Primary School, are from late 90s when he would pack some of us in the back-seat of his white Peugeot 405 and drive to the annual scouts’ gathering at the Baden Powell Museum in Nyeri.

Between mouthfuls of chips, sausages and Fanta, Mr Mirichu would engage us, a bunch of eight and nine-year-old kids in lower primary, about our studies, school life and hobbies. Many of us, including myself, are who we are today because of Mr Mirichu’s idea of starting a school that provided affordable quality education, nurtured talent, instilled values, built our confidence and dared us to dream big.

What began in January 1997 as a small school with less than 100 pupils grew to a successful and gigantic operation thanks to Mr Mirichu and his wife Dainah Mukeyi Mirichu’s irrepressible determination to shape the next generation of leaders.

Faith and integrity

Eulogised by his family as a man of faith and integrity, it was amazing to watch Mr Mirichu work a room; he radiated good humour and bonhomie, never forgetting your name and your face, always following up on his former students and letting them know he was watching them and was proud of their achievements.

As I reflected after his burial, I thought about his life. There is a lot we could learn from this visionary, self-made man who was not afraid to dream, roll up his sleeves and put in the work to build an impactful life from scratch.

His life is an inspiration to young Kenyans on what a true visionary should be. From him, we learnt the value of patience, persistence and humility. We also learnt to anchor our dreams on impacting our society. I think about the many students from East Africa who passed through his school and the work they went on to do to serve their different nations.

Providing employment

I think about the many families he impacted through providing employment and the many people he mentored through his work in the church, community and his profession as lecturer and later as an entrepreneur.

These are the kind of people we should honour as a country. Kenyans, like Mr Mirichu, who quietly and honestly build the nation, expecting nothing in return, except for the fulfilment that comes from impacting lives.

Perhaps we should challenge the President or those around him to posthumously honour this great man whose impact on this nation will be felt for generations to come. To the young reading this, if you are searching for a role model and inspiration, look no further. You will be missed, Mr Mirichu. You are a true shujaa.