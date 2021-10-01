Let’s invest in EA media innovators

NMG Media Lab

Nation Media Group Editorial Director Mutuma (second right), Executive Editor Daily Nation Pamela Sittoni (right) and Dr Nancy Booker, Director of Academic Affairs, Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications (Centre) take a selfie with young journalists who have joined Nation Media Group's 2021 graduate trainee programme on September 3, 2021 at The Aga Khan University Centre, Nairobi.


Photo credit: Jeff Angote | Nation Media Group

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

We just concluded a gruelling two months of selecting media innovators who will join our Innovators-in-Residence programme, a 12-month residency where winners get seed funding, coaching and mentorship.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.