Kenya’s reset moment beckons

Voter registration

Members of the public queue to register as voters outside Mahiga Primary School in Kahawa West, Kiambu County on January 29, 2022 during phase two of the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration exercise.


 

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

What you need to know:

  • A state can’t be better than its people and their leaders.
  • It’s never happened anywhere in the world, and Kenya is no exception.

During every presidential election cycle, pundits refer to the historical moment at hand. To hear them tell it, you’d think every presidential contest has historic – epochal – significance. That’s rarely the case. It’s akin to the story of the boy who always cried wolf without cause only to be in serious trouble when a real wolf actually waylaid him.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.