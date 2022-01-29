Mudavadi’s mystery earthquake

Musalia Mudavadi

From left: Ford Kenya leader Moses Wetang’ula, Deputy President William Ruto, ANC boss Musalia Mudavadi and Jibebe’s William Kabogo at Bomas of Kenya on January 23, 2022 during ANC's ADC.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

I’ve always had a soft spot for ANC’s Musalia Mudavadi. Although he was born with a silver spoon in his mouth, he’s always been a sympathetic chap.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.