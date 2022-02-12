A season of hope – and fear

2017 Elections

President Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto display winners' certificates at the Bomas of Kenya on October 30, 2017 after IEBC declared the presidential election results. A close election is contestable, especially in the street, but a shellacking isn’t.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Makau Mutua

Professor at SUNY Buffalo Law School and Chair of the KHRC.

On January 31, 2022, iconic cartoon artist Godfrey Mwampembwa – popularly known as Gado – took his pen to my visage in The Standard.

